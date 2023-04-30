S&CO Inc. Buys 3,750 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Cameco comprises approximately 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cameco worth $14,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter worth $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $56,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $385.99 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

