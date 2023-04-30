S&CO Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

S&CO Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 236,693 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

OGN stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

