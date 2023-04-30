S&CO Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $206.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.75. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.