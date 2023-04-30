S&CO Inc. Sells 100 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD opened at $295.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $296.18. The company has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

