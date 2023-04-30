S&CO Inc. Sells 28,995 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 73,394 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 427,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.60 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $197,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,882.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

