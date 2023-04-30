Scotiabank Raises Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$75.75

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

RCI.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$75.98.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$66.94 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$71.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

