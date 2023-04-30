Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.14.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.29. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $118.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 55.54% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,283 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after purchasing an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $10,104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $8,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

