ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Strategic Vision Investment Ltd

Strategic Vision Investment Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.3% of Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $459.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

