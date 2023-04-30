ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $551.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $535.00 to $551.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $526.33.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $459.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,546 shares of company stock worth $29,474,729. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

