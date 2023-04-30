Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 4,010 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 306.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $922.80. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $852.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $829.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

