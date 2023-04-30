Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,319 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,874,000 after buying an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $241,749,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

