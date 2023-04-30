Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX stock opened at $165.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $167.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.81.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.55.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

