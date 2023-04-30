Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.60 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Progressive by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Progressive by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $3,658,242 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $136.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.96. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.60.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

