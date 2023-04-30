Shell Asset Management Co. Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $188.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.09. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.87.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

