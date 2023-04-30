Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 13,035 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 319,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,289,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,389,000 after purchasing an additional 223,582 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,156,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $125.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.37. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $170.26.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

