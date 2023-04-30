Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 4,506 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

NYSE MLM opened at $363.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.92 and a 200 day moving average of $347.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

