Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,710 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.4 %

BDX stock opened at $264.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDX. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

