Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,477 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average is $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $159.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.