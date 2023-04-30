Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,319 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 331,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 617,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $19,009,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Newmont by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,364,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,401,000 after buying an additional 301,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $47.40 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.