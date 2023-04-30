Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON BRCK opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.44. The firm has a market cap of £205.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,141.67 and a beta of 1.35. Brickability Group has a one year low of GBX 58.02 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.17).
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.
