Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Brickability Group Trading Up 0.7 %

LON BRCK opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.44. The firm has a market cap of £205.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,141.67 and a beta of 1.35. Brickability Group has a one year low of GBX 58.02 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 93.50 ($1.17).

Get Brickability Group alerts:

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.