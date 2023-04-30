Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OCDO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ocado Group to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($9.99) to GBX 560 ($6.99) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,061 ($13.25) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.24) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 783.50 ($9.79).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 505.20 ($6.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.49. The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 508.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 599.30. Ocado Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 380.30 ($4.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 989.60 ($12.36).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.