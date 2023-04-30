Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Grows By 10.7%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,120,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 18,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 650,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.3% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

