Short Interest in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Expands By 13.5%

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 810,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in AerSale by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AerSale during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in AerSale during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AerSale by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AerSale in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on AerSale from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AerSale from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
AerSale Price Performance
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AerSale (ASLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.