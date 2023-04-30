Short Interest in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Declines By 13.2%

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 749,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.78.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.