Short Interest in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Declines By 11.1%

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Alerus Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $52.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other news, CFO Alan Villalon purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,492.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Zimmer purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,116. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alan Villalon acquired 3,000 shares of Alerus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,287 shares in the company, valued at $135,492.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $137,483 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,825,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,921,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

