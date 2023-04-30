Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Drops By 21.0%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 443,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

