Short Interest in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Declines By 12.0%

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the March 31st total of 5,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 23.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.02 on Friday. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Arhaus had a return on equity of 97.89% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Arhaus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Arhaus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arhaus by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

