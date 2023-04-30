Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Grows By 38.8%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 86,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 927,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Auddia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUUD opened at $0.40 on Friday. Auddia has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Institutional Trading of Auddia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUUD. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Auddia by 103.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auddia in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Auddia by 4,981.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Auddia by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

