Short Interest in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Increases By 21.0%

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the March 31st total of 581,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

AVITA Medical Price Performance

Shares of RCEL opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.35. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVITA Medical ( NASDAQ:RCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 77.47%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product, RECELL system, is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

