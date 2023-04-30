Short Interest in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Drops By 22.3%

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 559,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

BLPH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,847. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

