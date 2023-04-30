Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Expands By 49.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MQY opened at $11.81 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,360,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 504,639 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 703,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 328,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 636,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

