Short Interest in Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Grows By 20.0%

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue World Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 596,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 678.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 174,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blue World Acquisition by 38.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 694,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 194,413 shares during the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BWAQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. 2,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,855. Blue World Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Blue World Acquisition Company Profile

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

