Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Increases By 14.9%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 912,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:BFH traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.60. 1,269,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

