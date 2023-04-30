Short Interest in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Increases By 14.9%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 912,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.
NYSE:BFH traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.60. 1,269,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.92.
Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bread Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 105,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
