Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Increases By 40.4%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

California BanCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 48,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,381. The firm has a market cap of $147.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. California BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 23.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California BanCorp

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of California BanCorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to business and professional corporations. Its products and services include commercial checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, treasury and cash management services, foreign exchange services, commercial and industrial loans, asset-based loans, loans to dental and veterinary professionals, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction and development loans, online banking, and mobile banking.

See Also

