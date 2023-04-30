Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Grows By 43.4%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James downgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

CANF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 20,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,898. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.30. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

