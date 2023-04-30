Short Interest in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Increases By 18.6%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,236,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 703,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Casa Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Price Performance

CASA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.25. 382,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,626. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $120.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.04% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CASA shares. Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

