Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Expands By 12.1%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,469,200 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the March 31st total of 3,094,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,508.3 days.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52 week low of $28.06 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.