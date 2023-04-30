Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases By 26.1%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

RNP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,666. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

