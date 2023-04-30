Short Interest in Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Decreases By 25.0%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Costar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSTI opened at $5.10 on Friday. Costar Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

About Costar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Costar Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and distribution of video surveillance solutions for security and safety applications. It operates through the following segments: Costar Video Systems, CostarHD, and Other. The Costar Video Systems segment includes products and services used in retail security applications.

Further Reading

