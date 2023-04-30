Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Grows By 12.7%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Credo Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 1,338,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,937. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.
Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,288,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,855,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,573 shares of company stock worth $1,843,391. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Credo Technology Group Company Profile
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credo Technology Group (CRDO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.