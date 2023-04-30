Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Grows By 12.7%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the March 31st total of 6,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 1,338,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,937. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.75 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $743,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,288,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,855,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,573 shares of company stock worth $1,843,391. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $793,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 135.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

