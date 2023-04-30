Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expands By 40.6%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $2.60 to $3.20 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 318,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 47,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.63. 296,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

