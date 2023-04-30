Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Rises By 45.3%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,649.0 days.
DeNA Price Performance
Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.49. DeNA has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.60.
About DeNA
