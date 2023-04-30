Short Interest in DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Rises By 45.3%

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,649.0 days.

DeNA Price Performance

Shares of DeNA stock remained flat at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.49. DeNA has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.60.

About DeNA

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

