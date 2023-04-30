Short Interest in Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Drops By 14.9%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.0 days.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
Shares of DWHHF remained flat at $21.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.
About Deutsche Wohnen
