Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF) Declines By 25.8%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 204,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised DFI Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

DFI Retail Group

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

DFILF stock remained flat at $3.09 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92. DFI Retail Group has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $3.09.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

See Also

