Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW) Decreases By 36.1%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACWGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DWACW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,890. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital World Acquisition by 32.1% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Digital World Acquisition by 27,677.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 293,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Digital World Acquisition

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

