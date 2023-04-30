Short Interest in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Increases By 38.4%

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 6,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.88. 1,995,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,200,330,000 after acquiring an additional 816,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,454,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,765,000 after acquiring an additional 243,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

