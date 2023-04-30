Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Increases By 25.0%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dundee Stock Performance

DDEJF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.84. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 28.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Get Dundee alerts:

About Dundee

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.