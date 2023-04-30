Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Increases By 25.0%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Dundee Stock Performance
DDEJF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.84. Dundee has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 28.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
About Dundee
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee (DDEJF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.