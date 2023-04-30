Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 24.2%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.95.
About Ebara
