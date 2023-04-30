Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Declines By 24.2%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $23.95.

About Ebara

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

