Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Increases By 36.7%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 9,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,538. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Articles

