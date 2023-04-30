Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Expands By 42.4%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ESKYF traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,987. Eskay Mining has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.68.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The firm holds interest in the SIB property, which is located at Eskay Creek, British Columbia and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

